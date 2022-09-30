Clubs brace for 44 ‘crazy’ days that will shape season

The Premier League reopens for business tomorrow for perhaps the most mentally and physically demanding six weeks in its history.

Forty-four days in which six of last season’s top seven will play 13 times across all competitions, condensing around a quarter of their season into just over 10pc of the available calendar.

“Insane. Wild. Madness,” says Simon Brundish, a consultant sports scientist for various clubs and players.

“Crazy,” agrees Antonio Conte, the Tottenham Hotspur manager.

“When we start talking about it, I really get angry,” adds Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who, in likening the situation to climate change, declared that “we all know we have to change” but evidently feels utterly powerless to shift football’s governing bodies.

All this following last season’s sharp spike in Premier League injuries. But there is another point. The next six weeks are also very likely to be decisive. They represent a positive opportunity for those clubs who can grasp it.

With the World Cup taking place in Qatar between Nov 20 and Dec 18, Christmas will loom at the end of this period and recent history is emphatic in underlining how the order at that time of the year is so often defining.

Liverpool apart (in 2013-14, 2018-19 and 2020-21), the team top at Christmas have won the Premier League in each of the past 12 seasons. The fate of the clubs bottom at Christmas has also been set with regard to relegation.

“This is the moment you understand who are contenders and teams competing for Champions League positions,” says Conte.

It is also a huge moment for the vast backroom teams. The psychologists must keep the players focused despite a looming World Cup, while the numerous doctors, medics, physiotherapists, and sports scientists will be charged with maintaining the players physically in the face of an unprecedented schedule.

It is not just the volume of games but the fact that, for the big clubs, it is almost exclusively Premier League and European fixtures.

“There’s no opportunity to play the kids – it’s unique,” Brundish says. “We have 15 years’ worth of GPS data – total running, high-speed distance, sprint distance and the consequences to a players’ physiology,” he adds of the explosion of statistical information that informs when players are at risk of injury and should take preemptive action. “It is the growing industry from a software perspective.”

Liverpool now work with an American artificial-intelligence company called Zone7, which has created computer algorithms that both detect injury risk and recommend action.

Most clubs are moving in a similar direction. The basic rule of thumb is that playing with three clear days between matches is safe and manageable for most players. However, playing with only two clear days between matches brings elevated risk.

It is likely to be especially challenging for the smaller clubs, due to squad size, but also because they will typically have fewer players with a history of absorbing high numbers of minutes.

All the meticulous planning, which has been going on since the fixtures were first confirmed in June, has been further complicated by the postponement of matches as a mark of respect to the late Queen.

While the room for manoeuvre has never been more limited, the rewards of getting it right have also never been greater.

