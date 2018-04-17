Club survey invites Everton fans to rate Sam Allardyce

Everton fans have been given the chance to formally mark manager Sam Allardyce out of 10 as part of a club survey.

Everton fans have been given the chance to formally mark manager Sam Allardyce out of 10 as part of a club survey.

Since his appointment in November, the former England boss has come under fire from a section of supporters unhappy about his style of football and the results it has been getting.

Allardyce, who maintains he is ploughing ahead with plans for next season, has continually brushed off the criticism and a fortnight ago told journalists: “Your lives are really run by Facebook, Twitter and Instagram far too much. “You shouldn’t listen to speculating unprofessionals which is what you are doing to get your stories.”

However, supporters have been given an official channel in which to air their views with Everton’s annual survey dropping through the letterboxes of the club’s fan panel. As part of the questionnaire supporters can have their say on whether they agree with the statement of: “I have a high level of trust in the current manager and coaching staff at Everton e.g. in making the right decisions to get the best out of the team.”

Recipients are invited to rank that statement from one to 10. Everton sent a similar set of questions, which also include, among other things, asking for general views on the club and media coverage, in May last season.

Press Association