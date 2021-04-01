| 7°C Dublin

Cleared heads after international break can help Liverpool rescue season and win Champions League 

Richard Dunne

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hoisted by his squad after Liverpool's Champions League triumph in 2019. (Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hoisted by his squad after Liverpool's Champions League triumph in 2019. (Peter Byrne/PA)

When you’ve just had a defeat at club level, sometimes the last thing you want to do is go away on international duty. You want to stay and put things right at your club, correct those wrongs.

But when you have been on a bad run of form, it can do the world of good to get away from the club environment, go off with your national team and come back with a fresh vision.

You need a break from each other as a group. When you are in that rut with your club you are seeing the same faces every day, hearing the same voices. In a sustained bad run you have an air of negativity around the place. So when everyone is miserable like that, it’s great to get away.

