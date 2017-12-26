Claude Puel says defeat at Watford was 'harsh' outcome for Leicester

Claude Puel believes Leicester were hard done by after their winless run stretched to four Premier League matches with a 2-1 defeat at Watford.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring for the Foxes when he headed home from Marc Albrighton's cross in the first half.

However, Watford reacted in fine fashion when they drew level just before the break. Former L eicester man Molla Wague prodded home after the visitors failed to clear their lines, before Watford went in front after the interval.

Abdoulaye Doucoure squeezed the ball past Kasper Schmeichel from the tightest of angles, with the effort being credited as an own goal by the Leicester number one. Despite the concerning run of form, Puel believes his eighth-placed side were unfortunate not to take anything from the game.

"I think a defeat is harsh for us," said Puel. "We didn't concede many chances. We tried to come back, but it just wasn't possible. "We needed more concentration, more focus and more aggression.

"It was a tough game and there were lots of competitive duels and second balls. "We created chances in the first half, but the second half was much more difficult. Watford are a strong and difficult team to play against.

"But the game was decided by set-pieces and we have some things that we now need to correct. Unfortunately we cannot come back into the game with two or three chances at the end.

"It's a story about free-kicks and we need to correct this."

Puel said he would not single out goalkeeper Schmeichel for what proved to be Watford's winner, which followed a set-piece. "All the team are responsible for the free-kick," said the Frenchman. "It was difficult to defend against this team with long balls and second balls. "They're a physical team."

This was a first win in seven for the Hornets, who are now just two points behind Leicester.

The victory was a first for Marco Silva's side since a 3-0 success at Newcastle on November 25. Silva said: "We showed big personality after we went a goal behind. "The last results made our players a little bit uncomfortable. But I think we showed a very strong mentality.

"It was an important moment for the first goal, but we had clear chances either side of the goal. "We deserved to win because of the personality we showed. "All the games are good moments to take points. We gave a great answer with our performance today."

