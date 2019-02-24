Claude Puel sacked by Leicester

The 57-year-old Frenchman’s final match in charge was Saturday’s 4-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

That was Leicester’s sixth defeat in their last seven matches, a run that has seen them knocked out of the FA Cup by Newport and drop down to 12th in the Premier League and eight points above the relegation zone.

Leicester City Football Club has today (Sunday) parted company with Claude Puel, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect.https://t.co/VoZnGBJ8Up — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 24, 2019

A club statement read: “Leicester City football club has today parted company with Claude Puel, who leaves his position as first-team manager with immediate effect.

“The club would like to thank Claude for his efforts in leading the team during his 16 months in the role and wish him well in his future career.”

Puel was appointed Foxes boss in October 2017, returning to the Premier League just 133 days after being sacked by Southampton.

He replaced Craig Shakespeare at the King Power Stadium on a deal until June 2020.

The former Monaco and Lyon boss steadied the ship and eventually led the Foxes to a ninth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

He was backed by the club’s board in the summer, spending money on the likes of James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira, Rachid Ghezzal and Caglar Soyuncu as he aimed to change Leicester’s style of play.

However, the Frenchman’s approach has been heavily criticised by supporters, especially his use of Jamie Vardy – with the former England striker also publicly questioning his manager’s tactics and training regime.

An impressive spell over Christmas, where they beat Chelsea, Manchester City and Everton in the space of four games, promised a good second half to the season.

However, since winning at Goodison Park on New Year’s Day the Foxes have had a miserable run, losing six times and drawing their other match at Liverpool.

While many held admiration for Puel, results and atmosphere couldn’t be ignored any longer. Fear of being dragged into relegation scrap also a factor. #lcfc — Nick Mashiter (@nickmashiter) February 24, 2019

With assistant manager Jacky Bonnevay also leaving Leicester along with Puel, coaches Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler have been placed in temporary charge.

The club statement added: “First-team coaches Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler, supported by the club’s established backroom staff, will assume responsibility for the senior squad while the club begins the process of appointing a new manager.

“The board will make no further comment until this process is complete.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is among the reported front-runners to replace Puel (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic manager and former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is reported to be among the front-runners to replace Puel in the summer, with the club set to install an interim manager for the remaining 11 matches of the season.

Leicester are next in action on Tuesday when they host Brighton in the Premier League.

