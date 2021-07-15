Classy Bohemians thump Stjarnan in front of 6,000 fans to progress in Europe

BOHEMIANS ensured that their first visit to Lansdowne Road in 29 years will not be a one-off as a thoroughly accomplished display, fit for the European stage, and a 3-0 win over Icelandic side Stjarnan, earned them a place in the second round of the Europa Conference League.

That means a meeting with Luxembourg side Dudelange next week, and are Bohs due to have home advantage for the first leg although that has to be confirmed by UEFA, and it was no more than they deserved, on a night when goalkeeper James Talbot had barely a save to make.

Donegal lad Georgie Kelly netted a goal in each half – Scottish import Liam Burt got the other – in a 3-0 win which gets Bohs through a round in Europe for the first time since 2008 and a guaranteed €300,000 for participation in round two, but while Kelly gets plaudits, it was the youngest player on the park, Dawson Devoy, who made people sit up and take note, as it was his craft and guile which set up Kelly for his first of the night, his first in Europe.

Trusted

Devoy (19) and Ross Tierney (20) have been trusted with starting roles in the Bohs side by Keith Long this season and on the big stage of Lansdowne Road they showed no nerves at all.

Proposing a senior Ireland call-up for Devoy is premature but Stephen Kenny, who was part of the 6,000 crowd at Lansdowne last night, cannot but have been impressed with Meath lad Devoy, and exposure on a stage like the Aviva means that the secret’s out about his immense talent. Holding onto the midfielder in the face of inevitable offers from abroad could now be a welcome headache for Bohs.

For the club and the event organisers there may also be a post-mortem as, while the vast majority of the 6,000-strong crowd spread across the 50,000-capacity venue stuck to the guidelines on social distancing and mask-wearing, some of the fans in the south stand broke away from the two-person rule to congregate, giddy at seeing Bohs romp home in the first home European game in nine years.

Bohs rarely looked troubled, bar one moment midway through the first half when sloppy play while in possession by defender Rory Feely gifted Stjarnan an opportunity from a free-kick and also a yellow card for the Kildare native, but ’keeper Talbot had a comfortable night.

Despite their superiority in terms of possession, it took the home side until the 33rd minute to open up Stjarnan, Kelly got on the end of a cross by Devoy and his shot was saved by Haraldur Bjornsson, one of the three senior international in Toddy Orlygsson’s side.

A minute later it was the Devoy/Kelly act again, Devoy collecting the ball from a wayward corner by Ali Coote, he beat two men and his cross was finished by Kelly.

A bit-part actor for Dundalk in their European campaigns, Kelly is a central figure for Bohs on that UEFA stage and he had the tie sewn up with the second goal on 54 minutes after good work by Coote as he burst from midfield and set up Kelly to finish past Bjornsson again.

A triple substitution by Stjarnan could not revive them for the final 22 minutes as it was Bohs who scored next, a brilliant move and run by Burt as he claimed the goal which his performance warranted, as Long’s recruitment of the Scot looks like superb business.

Kelly just missed out twice in the final eight minutes, first when he tried to get on the end of a cross by Andy Lyons, and again when set up by Devoy, but even missing out on a hat-trick could not cloud a night when the club’s adopted anthem, The Auld Triangle, rang out into the Dublin 4 sky.

BOHEMIANS – Talbot; Lyons, Feely (Cornwall 46), C Kelly, Wilson (Breslin 71); Buckley, Devoy (Mullins 88); Coote, Tierney (Levingston 71), Burt (Ward 78); G Kelly.

STJARNAN – H Bjornsson; B Bjornsson, Gudjonsson, Laxdal, Aegisson; Sloth (Ingolfsson 88), Hedinsson (Gudmundsson 80), Clausen (Ingvarsson 68); Haldorsson, Ragnarsson (HO Bjornsson 68), Atlason (Haurits 68).

REF – JL Barcelo (Gibraltar).