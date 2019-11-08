Classic encounters between Liverpool and Manchester City

There have been some great battles and plenty of goals in this fixture over the last decade.

Here, the PA news agency looks at six classic matches between the two sides.

Man City 2 Liverpool 3, October 2008

Dirk Kuyt completed an incredible Liverpool comeback against Manchester City in 2008 (Nick Potts/PA)

Dirk Kuyt was the hero as Liverpool came back from two goals down to bear 10-man City 3-2. First-half goals from Stephen Ireland and Javier Garrido seemed to put City in cruise control before Fernando Torres halved the deficit and Pablo Zabaleta was sent off for a tackle on Xabi Alonso. Torres headed an equaliser before Kuyt slotted home at the far post in the final moments. Liverpool lost only twice that season under Rafael Benitez but finished four points behind champions Manchester United as winning a first Premier League title proved elusive.

Liverpool 3 Man City 2, April 2014

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard gave a famous on-pitch team talk after beating Manchester City in 2014 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool looked as if they had struck a decisive blow in the title race on an extraordinary afternoon at Anfield. Brendan Rodgers’ side took command as Raheem Sterling and Martin Skrtel scored inside the opening 26 minutes. But City struck twice within five-second half minutes through David Silva and a Glen Johnson own goal. A rare mistake from Vincent Kompany allowed Philippe Coutinho to score a 78th-minute winner, with Jordan Henderson sent off in the final seconds. At the end of the game, Reds captain Steven Gerrard gave his team-mates a rousing team talk on the pitch – but Liverpool slipped up in the final straight and City took the title by two points.

Man City 1 Liverpool 1 (City won 3-1 on pens), February 2016

City goalkeeper Willy Caballero saves from Lucas Leiva on his way to becoming a Wembley penalty shoot-out hero in 2016 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero was the shoot-out hero as City claimed the Wembley spoils in the League Cup final. A cagey contest broke into life four minutes after the restart when Fernandinho fired home from a tight angle. Liverpool levelled seven minutes from time as Adam Lallana struck the woodwork and Coutinho swept home the rebound. Extra time failed to produce any further goals, and it was first blood to Liverpool in the shoot-out as Emre Can scored and Fernandinho missed City’s first spot-kick. But Caballero saved from Lucas, Coutinho and Lallana to get the City party started, with Yaya Toure converting the deciding penalty.

Liverpool 4 Man City 3, January 2018

Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool’s winner in a seven-goal thriller in 2018 (Martin Rickett/PA)

This was possibly the best game of the lot as Liverpool ended City’s unbeaten Premier League record in thrilling fashion. Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain’s ninth-minute drive put Liverpool ahead, but Leroy Sane beat Loris Karius at his near post just before half-time. The Reds then scored three times in an eight-minute spell to go 4-1 up. Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Salah were on target, the latter pouncing on an Ederson error to chip the City goalkeeper. Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan netted in the final six minutes, but Liverpool held on. But City had the final word again, romping to the title as Liverpool finished fourth.

Man City 1 Liverpool 2, April 2018

Liverpool reached their first Champions League semi-final for 10 years after coming from behind at the Etihad Stadium to secure an emphatic 5-1 aggregate win. Liverpool held a healthy first-leg after Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mane had scored in a 3-0 Anfield win. But Merseyside nerves were jangling after Raheem Sterling set up Gabriel Jesus inside two minutes. The tension got to City manager Pep Guardiola, who was sent off for a pitchside outburst after Sane’s effort was incorrectly ruled out for offside. Salah chipped home in the second half after a powerful run by Mane and Firmino completed the formalities 13 minutes from time.

Man City 2 Liverpool 1, January 2019

Leroy Sane celebrates scoring City’s winner against Liverpool in January 2019 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool’s unbeaten 20-game start to the start came to an end as their lead at the top was cut to four points. City knew nothing other than victory was necessary to keep their title ambitions alive. But they almost fell behind when Mane hit a post and John Stones scrambled the ball off the line after his attempted clearance struck goalkeeper Ederson. Data showed the ball had failed to cross by just 1.12 centimetres. Sergio Aguero broke the deadlock close to half-time before Jurgen Klopp’s side equalised after 64 minutes through Mane. But Sane fired home the winner eight minutes later, inflicting Liverpool’s only league defeat of the season and sparking a title surge that saw City home by just one point.

