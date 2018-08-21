City’s keeper conundrum – how Bravo’s injury affects the champions

Injury to Claudio Bravo has left Manchester City short of back-up goalkeeping options behind first-choice Ederson. Here, Press Association Sport analyses the situation at the Premier League champions. What is the problem?

With Ederson fit, the situation is not yet serious for City (Nick Potts/PA)

Number two Bravo has ruptured an Achilles tendon. City are not yet sure how long the Chilean will be out of action but it could be several months. At the moment this only really affects the bench as Ederson is firmly established as number one but, beyond him, untried 20-year-old Daniel Grimshaw is the only alternative currently in the first-team squad.

Who is Daniel Grimshaw?

Daniel Grimshaw (left) has impressed for City’s youth sides (John Walton/PA)

Grimshaw is a local lad – and a City fan – who has come through the youth ranks at the club. He was promoted to the senior squad last season and signed a three-year contract in the summer. He impressed as City reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Youth League last season. The club rate him highly but whether he is ready for first-team action should anything happen to Ederson is another matter.

Why is there a shortage of goalkeepers?

Joe Hart is now at Burnley (Dave Howarth/PA)

Former England number one Joe Hart finally left the club on a permanent deal in the summer, joining Burnley, after spending the past two seasons out on loan. The promising Angus Gunn, who had loan experience at Championship level, was also sold to Southampton. Another keeper, Arijanet Muric, has joined NAC Breda on a season-long loan.

What else can City do?

Muric is currently on loan at NAC Breda (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Outside of a transfer window, the club cannot dip into the market to bolster their options. There is scope for emergency goalkeeping loans in circumstances the Premier League board “considers to be exceptional” but the situation may not be that urgent yet. Seeking to recall Muric is a more likely course of action.

Have City had this trouble before?

Marton Fulop joined City on an emergency loan eight years ago (Martin Rickett/PA)

They had an issue in 2010 when Shay Given and Stuart Taylor both suffered injury and there was no agreement in place to recall Hart, who was on loan at Birmingham at the time. They eventually signed Marton Fulop on an emergency loan from Sunderland.

Press Association