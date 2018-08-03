City unlikely to make further moves

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will only dip into the transfer market before the window shuts for a “special” talent.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will only dip into the transfer market before the window shuts for a “special” talent.

After splashing the cash last summer to turn the side into Premier League champions, City have been relatively restrained this term.

Riyad Mahrez arrived from Leicester in a club-record £60million deal, but PEC Zwolle’s Philippe Sandler has been the only other addition after Jorginho plumped for Chelsea.

“We will see,” Guardiola said of City’s transfer business.

“If at the end we decide to bring another one, it is because he’s a special player, can be a special player for the future, not to have one more player for the number.

“So, I’m so satisfied – all my period here, even the first year – with the squad we have.

“Now from Monday we’ll be all together. We are going to start to think what we have do to this season maintain the level of last season.”

Several players are likely to move on before the window closes, with goalkeeper Joe Hart looking to make a permanent exit after difficult loans at Torino and West Ham.

“We’ll see what happens in the next days,” Guardiola said. “We know the situation.

“I admire his commitment, his professionalism in every single training (session).

“We try to help him understand what we want to do and that’s all. We are going to see.”

Asked if he would led Hart leave on a free transfer, Guardiola said: “I’m not a sporting director, so I don’t know the deals.”

Press Association