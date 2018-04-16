City out to join elite Kompany

After Manchester United’s loss to West Brom confirmed the inevitable, Kompany told Sky Sports: “I suppose my team-mates will roll their eyes a bit when I say this but I’ve never been able to retain a title and I want see if this team’s got (the ability) to carry on and be even more successful.”

Only seven times in the Premier League era has the title been retained – and with United accounting for six of those, City could join their neighbours and Chelsea as only the third club to achieve the feat. Here, Press Association Sport looks back at previous repeat champions.

Manchester United, 1992-93, 1993-94 Eric Cantona The first two titles after the top flight’s rebranding went to Old Trafford. Sir Alex Ferguson signed Eric Cantona away from previous champions Leeds and the Frenchman formed a deadly partnership with Mark Hughes as United set the tone for much of the Premier League era, winning by 10 points in the first season and by eight points from runners-up Blackburn the next year as Cantona, Hughes and Ryan Giggs all recorded double-figure goal tallies. Manchester United, 1995-96 and 1996-97 David Beckham, centre Rovers claimed the 1994-95 title, the last 22-team top flight season, but after United signed the prolific Andy Cole from Newcastle normal service was resumed the following year and in 1996-97 it was the Red Devils celebrating once again. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer top-scored for the champions and David Beckham emerged on the scene as the Magpies were held to second place for the second year in succession.

Manchester United, 1998-99, 1999-2000, 2000-01 Sir Alex Ferguson lifts the 2001 Premier League trophy Kompany on Sunday talked of building a “dynasty” and Ferguson’s United side set the benchmark for that term with their early dominance of the Premier League. After Arsenal provided another one-year interruption in 1997-98, United bounced back to win three titles in a row. They edged out the Gunners by just a point for the first on the way to a league, FA Cup and European Cup treble but their title defence of 1999-2000 witnessed a winning margin of 18 points, a Premier League record under threat from City this term. A 10-point success the following year made it a hat-trick, the first of the Premier League era. Chelsea, 2004-05, 2005-06 Jose Mourinho's Chelsea were the only side other than United to retain the title Arsenal and United alternated as champions for the next few years and it took the arrival of Jose Mourinho in England to break the duopoly. His Chelsea side stormed to the 2004-05 title in his debut season with a Premier League record 95 points and backed it up the following year with 91, good for an eight-point margin ahead of United as Frank Lampard fired 16 goals from midfield.

Manchester United, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09 Ferguson and United completed another hat-trick in 2009 United again responded to the challenge with three titles in a row. Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo fired them to the 2006-07 title as nearest challengers Chelsea remarkably drew their last five games, and they secured a hard-fought repeat thanks to a closing-day win over Wigan as Chelsea were held by Bolton, with third-placed Arsenal finishing just four points off the top. United had re-established their dominance and won the 2008-09 crown despite Liverpool and Chelsea each finishing on five-match winning runs. First for a decade? Leicester City 2015/16 Barclays Premier League Champions Parade Should City achieve their skipper’s aim next season it will be the first time in 10 years a team has retained a title. Since United’s hat-trick in 2009 the list of winners reads Chelsea, United, City, United, City, Chelsea, Leicester, Chelsea and now City once more.

