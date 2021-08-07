City may turn to Messi if deal for Kane hits buffers

Harry Kane sought to save face with Tottenham fans last night by insisting he had not refused to train with the club as Pep Guardiola left the door open to a late move for Lionel Messi if Manchester City’s bid to sign the England captain collapses.

Tottenham could fine Kane after he failed to return for pre-season training at the start of the week amid the prospect of a transfer to City. But Kane issued a statement via Twitter yesterday saying he had been “hurt” by comments “questioning my professionalism” and said he would be returning to Spurs today “as planned”.

“While I won’t go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train,” he said. “I will be returning to the club tomorrow, as planned. I wouldn’t do anything to jeopardise the relationship I have with the fans who have given me such unwavering support during my time with the club.”

Some players and staff at Spurs are thought to have been left baffled by Kane’s statement. The striker had made a pit-stop in Florida on Wednesday on his way back from a holiday in the Bahamas and seems set to miss Tottenham’s opening Premier League game against City next Sunday given that he is likely only to be able to take a Covid-19 test at the club today before completing a period of isolation.

Having bought Jack Grealish for a Premier League record, City remain determined to sign Kane.

But Guardiola said a deal would hinge on Tottenham’s willingness to negotiate over the £150 m-rated striker and refused to entirely discount the possibility of the club challenging Paris Saint-Germain for Messi, who left Barcelona on Thursday night.

“He’s a player for Tottenham Hotspur and if Tottenham don’t want to negotiate then it’s finished,” said Guardiola, who also revealed that Bernardo Silva wanted to leave City.

“If they are open to negotiate then I think Man City and all the clubs in the world would want to try to sign him. We’re not an exception but it depends on Tottenham.

“Jack had a release clause so that was different. Harry Kane is an exceptional, extraordinary striker. There are no doubts about that and of course we are very interested in him but he’s a Tottenham player.”

Asked if City would move for Messi, should a deal for Kane fell through, the City manager added: “In football you never know.” Spurs have signed defender Cristian Romero from Atalanta for £42m.

