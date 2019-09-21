Sport Soccer

Saturday 21 September 2019

City like to sting the Hornets

A closer look at the Premier League champions’ impressive recent record against Watford.

Manchester City lift the FA Cup after beating Watford 6-0 at Wembley in May (Nick Potts/PA)
By Tom White, PA Sport Data Journalist

Manchester City’s 8-0 win over Watford was their 12th successive victory over the Hornets and the latest in a string of emphatic scorelines.

Here, the PA News agency looks at City’s record against one of their favourite opponents of the Pep Guardiola era.

The start of the run

Sergio Aguero celebrates an FA Cup hat-trick against Watford in 2014 (Dave Thompson/PA)

After a pair of draws in 2006-07, Watford were relegated and did not return to the Premier League until 2015-16.

They did meet City in the FA Cup on two occasions, though, City winning 3-0 in January 2013 and 4-2 a year later to kick-start their recent dominance of Watford.

City also did the double over the Hornets in 2015-16, winning 2-0 at home and 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

The Guardiola era

  • Dec 14, 2016 - Man City 2 Watford 0
  • May 21, 2017 - Watford 0 Man City 5
  • Sep 16, 2017 - Watford 0 Man City 6
  • Jan 02, 2018 - Man City 3 Watford 1
  • Dec 04, 2018 - Watford 1 Man City 2
  • Mar 09, 2019 - Man City 3 Watford 1
  • May 18, 2019 - Man City 6 Watford 0 (FA Cup final)
  • Sep 21, 2019 - Man City 8 Watford 0

City have scored 35 goals in the eight meetings since their current manager took charge, with Saturday’s rout following a record-equalling FA Cup final in May.

That pair of result represents history repeating itself from 2017, when City won 5-0 and 6-0 at Vicarage Road in May and September respectively.

A pair of 3-1 wins and a 2-1 in December 2018 complete a one-sided sequence which began with City winning 2-0 in December 2016.

Notable scorelines

Bernardo Silva had a good day in City’s most recent game against Watford, scoring a hat-trick (PA)

Manchester City 8 Watford 0, September 21, 2019

David Silva scored in the first minute, Sergio Aguero quickly added a penalty and it was 5-0 by the 18th minute after goals from Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Nicolas Otamendi. Two more from Bernardo followed before Kevin De Bruyne scored the eighth.

Manchester City 6 Watford 0, May 18, 2019

Guardiola’s side equalled Bury’s 116-year-old record for the biggest win in an FA Cup final. David Silva opened the scoring, Gabriel Jesus scored twice to sandwich a De Bruyne strike and Raheem Sterling bagged two in the final 10 minutes.

Watford 0 Manchester City 5, May 21, 2017

Much of the damage was done in the first half via Vincent Kompany’s early opener, Aguero’s brace and a Fernandinho strike. Jesus rounded off the scoring just before the hour.

Watford 0 Manchester City 6, September 16, 2017

There was no let-up four months later as Aguero’s hat-trick set up another rout. Jesus, Otamendi and Sterling also found the net.

Manchester City 4 Watford 2, January 25, 2014

The only time since 1987 that Watford have scored more than once against City, as they raced into a 2-0 lead through Fernando Forestieri and Troy Deeney – only for another Aguero treble, combined with Aleksandar Kolarov’s goal, to turn the tables in the second half.

