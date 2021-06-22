City launch £100m bid to capture Kane

Manchester City have started the ball rolling on their bid to lure Harry Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur by telling the England striker they have put together an opening offer worth up to £100 million (€117m).

But it is understood Spurs have been telling potential candidates to succeed Jose Mourinho as head coach at the club that they have no intention of selling Kane this summer.

Tottenham sources are adamant they are yet to receive an official bid for Kane, but it is clear City have begun the process of trying to get negotiations on a deal under way.

City are believed to have communicated to Kane they have structured a bid worth an initial £85m (€100m), plus £15m (€17m) in add-ons and first refusal on their unwanted players.

It is unlikely that will be received well by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who values Kane at £150m (€174m).

Levy is likely to seek more face-to-face talks with Kane this summer over the England captain’s future and to see whether there is any way of convincing him to stay. Kane is currently on international duty with England at the European Championships while Levy is still searching for a new head coach after seeing talks with a number of candidates to replace Jose Mourinho break down.

Manchester City are not expected to cap their interest in Kane at £100m, but Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to accept players in exchange as part of a bid.

Kane’s England team-mate Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move in the opposite direction, but he is not interested in being used as a makeweight and Spurs would not be able to afford his wages in any case.

Kane’s focus remains on England’s game against Czech Republic tonight and manager Gareth Southgate gave him a huge vote of confidence by confirming he will start that game, despite failing to score in England’s opening two group games.

Having told Tottenham of his desire to leave the club ahead of the Euros, Kane has shelved any talks over his future until the tournament ends for him.

