City ease past Swansea with a record 15th straight win

Manchester City’s quest for total trophy domination continues after a victory over Swansea City that was their 15th on the bounce in all domestic competitions.

So comfortable was the win that took them to a record sequence of success, the only surprise was that Pep Guardiola did not have a large glass of red wine in his hand as he spent the entire second half reclining on his chair in the dugout, looking for all the world as if he were tuning in to watch the latest edition of Bridgerton.

“It shows how special these players are,” said Guardiola of his side’s achievement. “Fifteen games won. I know we break a record for all time. That means a lot.”

The last time he had visited these parts in the FA Cup two seasons ago, his team were given a scare by a Swansea side then organised by Graham Potter.

There was to be no such alarm this time, even against Steve Cooper’s progressive young side. Goals by Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus made this an evening that redefined the term easy.

This was City at their calm, assured, ruthless best.

As has become the fashion in lockdown FA Cup, the game began in a cacophony of fireworks, let off outside the stadium. Manchester City, however, kept pyrotechnics to a minimum, preferring to display easy dominance, controlling possession and patiently working openings.

This was the rapier rather than the bludgeon.

It still meant Swansea’s goalkeeper, Freddie Woodman, on loan from Newcastle, was obliged to save from Jesus within seconds. The Brazilian then hit a stanchion behind the goal as he attempted to convert a cross from Benjamin Mendy.

Dotted with those brought up in the right way at Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool and corralled a manager who, as he proved winning the under-17 World Cup with England, knows a prospect, Swansea are no mugs.

But they were constantly pushed back on their heels by their visitors’ relentless keep-ball efficiency.

As well as they had weathered the early exchanges, it was clear it could only be a matter of time before Woodman would be beaten. And, after half an hour, he was deceived by Kyle Walker’s cross shot which bobbled serenely past not only most of his own defence, but Ferran Torres and Jesus, too. Confused by the trajectory, Woodman dived too late and Walker – much to his evident surprise – had scored.

And there was to be no let-up in the second half when, within moments of the restart Sterling had delivered further evidence of the visitors’ complete supremacy. He dashed on to Rodri’s pass and popped it into the corner of Woodman’s net with an ease that was almost insulting.

Barely five minutes later, their hunger for more ensured he and his colleagues immediately chased down an attempt by Swansea to play out from a goal kick, hunting the ball in packs. Ilkay Gundogan won it, crossed to Bernardo Silva who nodded the ball back to Jesus. Spinning on the spot, he smacked the ball beyond Woodman.

“That was tough,” was Cooper’s analysis. “But we kept going. We will always learn from tough moments as well as highs.”

All that was left for the Swansea manager was to bring on a bevy of youngsters to give them the experience of sharing the field with their betters.

