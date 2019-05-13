Christian Pulisic can’t wait for Chelsea Premier League debut

Christian Pulisic says it will be a dream come true to make his Premier League debut with Chelsea .

United States international Pulisic agreed a £57.7million move to Stamford Bridge from Borussia Dortmund in January but remained on loan with the Bundesliga club.

Title-chasing Dortmund play their final game of the campaign against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, with winger Pulisic set to link up with Maurizio Sarri’s Blues in pre-season.

Christian Pulisic will join Chelsea in the summer (John Walton/PA)

“It feels amazing and I’m super excited to get started,” Pulisic told Chelsea’s website.

“Obviously I have a season to finish off (with Dortmund) but I’m definitely looking forward to being here.

“I can’t wait, it’s going to be an amazing experience. A little change for me but to be in England and be able to speak English…I’m thrilled.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for this. It has been one of my biggest dreams to be here and play in the Premier League. To be a Chelsea player is a huge honour and I’m obviously really excited.”

Pulisic has scored four times and provided three assists in 19 Bundesliga appearances this season.

The 20-year-old could still arrive in London a German champion, if Dortmund win this weekend and leaders Bayern Munich lose to Champions League-chasing Eintracht Frankfurt.

“Going for the title, it’s really close,” Pulisic continued.

“I’ve learnt so much as a player and as a person over there in Germany. It’s definitely getting me ready for the big challenges to come.

“(The Chelsea fans) can expect a really good team guy who is going to give everything. He’s going to bring his attacking style to the team and do whatever he can to help the team win games.”

Press Association