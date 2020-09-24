Gary Rogers, left, and Chris Shields of Dundalk celebrate after the penalty shoot out

Dundalk manager Filippo Giovagnoli has paid tribute to the character of his players for holding their nerve on penalties to move within 90 minutes of the Europa League group stages.

Giovagnoli's side converted all five penalties in their shootout with Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol after a 1-1 draw in Transnistria.

The Italian, who has enjoyed a rollercoaster year after leaving the youth football scene in America to take over from Vinny Perth in a chaotic period, said he had a feeling his side were going to scale the hurdle that sets up a showdown with Faroese side Ki Klaksvik following a remarkable series of results that has opened the door for the Irish side.

He detailed how players were queueing up to take penalties in the shootout with goalkeeper Gary Rogers - who turns 39 tomorrow (Friday) - making a key save that allowed skipper Chris Shields the chance to smash home the winner.

"They were asking me to kick penalties, they were crazy," said Giovagnoli, "It was a good atmosphere.

"Chris Shields told me, "Can you please f**king let me kick a penalty?" and I said 'yes of course, ok, which one - the fifth one? Ok, just kick the fifth one. He was crazy. At the end, he said to me, 'I told you. Why don't you trust me?'"

Giovagnoli was especially pleased that his group retained their composure after an early concession with Sean Murray cancelling out Sheriff's lead goal just before the break.

"Inside me, I knew we were going through because I trust this group. I am positive always, I am always positive," said the 49-year-old.

"But they make me trust for the way they behave, the way they train. For me, I was sure.

"It (after goal) was the moment to stay focused, stick to the plan, which we did. We reacted well, we didn't panic, we didn't lose the composure which was key. Our goalie wasn't busy at all, just from the set pieces.

"The players did well, but I think we can do better than that. We are improving and learning."

Klaksvik are within touching distance of history following an extraordinary 6-1 victory over Dinamo Tbilisi.

Online Editors