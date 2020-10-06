Chris Hughton returns to management after taking over at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have announced the appointment of Chris Hughton as their new manager. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Chris Hughton has been appointed as the new manager of Nottingham Forest.

The Championship club had the former Irish international lined up to replace Sabri Lamouchi, announcing his departure before releasing the news that Hughton was their new boss.

He had been out of work since his sacking from Brighton at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

The 61-year-old had been linked with various roles in the intervening period but has opted to return to the game with a Forest side that has suffered a terrible run of form since the lockdown, with their promotion campaign derailing in catastrophic circumstances.

Forest have lost all four of their league games in the new season.

Hughton will link up with Irish internationals Harry Arter and Cyrus Christie with his new employer.

Online Editors