Chris Hughton 'hugely disappointed' Brighton did not beat Bournemouth

The Seagulls boss lamented his side gifting Bournemouth two soft goals as Callum Wilson's late strike forced a 2-2 Premier League draw at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton thought Glenn Murray's second-half strike would prove enough for victory, only for Wilson to poke home the late leveller. Steve Cook's header had cancelled out Anthony Knockaert's opener from the hosts, leaving Brighton manager Hughton frustrated with the goals his side leaked.

"We had four really good opportunities to score, so my feeling is it's two points dropped and we're hugely disappointed," said Hughton. "It's not just because of the nature and timing of the second goal, I would be more disappointed with the first goal we conceded to be honest.

"The second one can happen, you can't apportion any blame for that. "Players have tried to clear, there's a lot of bodies and blocks, and it can happen every now and then.

"But we've conceded too many goals from corners, and it's an area we've tried to work on. So the first goal is very disappointing to concede." Both sides' open approach drew 42 shots on goal - the most in a Premier League game so far this season.

And Hughton admitted Brighton have been trying to force the issue on the attacking front in recent weeks.

"Well there's been a conscious effort from us to try to be better in the final third," said Hughton.

"But every now and again you'll get that feel to a game, when it can be quite open. "Whatever moment, when there's momentum going, that's the way the game went. "We attacked and as an away team they are a side with a lot of tempo in their game, that counter-attack very well too."

Wilson's scrappy equaliser, the former Coventry forward flicking home after a clutch of pinball-style blocked clearances in the Brighton box, left Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe toasting a point he felt was fully deserved.

"It wasn't one for the purists was it?" said Howe, of Wilson's strike. "But we'll take that, and we'll definitely take the two goals from set plays today. "Steve Cook has produced a great header, and it's a great example of a centre half delivering what you want.

"Callum's goal might not look pretty, but as all great strikers do he was in the right place at the right time. "Perhaps there was a lack of the usual quality form our side, but I have to compliment my team for their spirit, character and resolve in finding a way still to get something out of the game. "The pitch was soft, our players were fatigued, both mentally and physically, and they still got something."

Press Association