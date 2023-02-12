Chris Hughton, 64, former Ireland full-back and Brighton boss gets the Ghana manager’s job

Chris Hughton has been named as the new Ghana coach.

Hughton, who also managed Newcastle, Birmingham, Norwich and Nottingham Forest after a successful playing career, had been technical advisor to the Black Stars for the last 12 months.

The duration of the 64-year-old's contract has yet to be released.

A statement on the Ghana Football Association's website read: "The Ghana Football Association has the pleasure to appoint Chris Hughton as Head Coach of the Black Stars following extensive deliberations between the two parties.

"The appointment is in line with the vision of the GFA to continue with the project of building a formidable squad that started with Otto Addo in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.

"The GFA has also decided to maintain assistant coaches George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani. The three coaches were part of the technical team for the World Cup in Qatar."

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager and Republic of Ireland international full-back was a member of the country's coaching team during the World Cup.

Hughton kept a low profile in Qatar in his role as technical adviser but was an integral part of Ghana's brains trust.

Hughton's father was born in Ghana, but stayed mostly in the shadows during the World Cup. However, in an interview last year, he said of his Ghana role: "I do feel a strong connection to the country. So when they asked if I was prepared to help, using my experience and knowledge, the answer was always going to be yes."

Hughton went to the 1990 World Cup with Ireland but did not play. He did, however, win 53 caps over a 12-year spell while on the books at Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. His status as a former Premier League manager - he took Brighton up to the top division in 2017 - gives him an elder statesman's role.

