Chiedozie Ogbene scores on return to action with Rotherham

IRELAND international Chiedozie Ogbene made an immediate impact on his return to the team with Rotherham United.

Ogbene (25) had missed five games with a hamstring injury but he came off the bench after 63 minutes of the Millers' league game away to Burnley, and within a minute he fired home to put United 2-1 up at Turf Moor, Josh Cullen again absent for Burnley due to injury.

But United saw that lead from Ogbene's goal chipped away, as Manuel Benson penalty equalised for Burnley who scored again in the 11th minute of injury time to win 3-2, leaving Rotherham now five games without a win.

Ogbene's compatriot Scott Hogan started and played 90 minutes for Birmingham City at home to Millwall but drew a blank in a 0-0 draw while Will Keane and James McClean started as Wigan Athletic suffered again, losing 1-0 at home to Stoke City, a fifth successive loss for the Latics.