Chiedozie Ogbene and Conor Hourihane on target as Irish open EFL accounts

Derby County's Conor Hourihane celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One match at Pride Park Stadium, Derby. Picture date: Saturday July 30, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Derby. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

It was a busy day for the Irish contingent as the new English Football League season got up and running.

Championship

Chiedozie Ogbene opened Rotherham's Championship scoring account with a 16th minute strike at home to Swansea. Michaul Obafemi played a full game for the Swans who equalised through Harry Darling in the 38th minute. Georgie Kelly was brought on as a 66th minute substitute as tyhe home side settled for a point.

Troy Parrott and Robbie Brady made their Preston debuts in a 0-0 draw at Wigan. Both Dubliners were substituted on 72 minutes, with Parrott's replacement, Ched Evans, being sent off just eight minutes later. Alan Browne played a full game for Preston, while Wigan featured James McClean and Will Keane - both of whom stayed on until the final whistle. Jamie's McGrath, meanwhile, was an unused sub for Wigan.

Jeff Hendrick made his Reading debut in a 1-0 defeat at Blackburn. Shane Long was introduced as an 83rd minute substitute with Royals boss Paul Ince inexplicably making only one change when he had the option to make five substitutions in total.

Callum O'Dowda started in Cardiff City's 1-0 win at home to Norwich City. Andrew Omobamidele played a full game for the Canaries.

Scott Hogan started up front for Birmingham City in their 0-0 draw at Luton Town.

Will Smallbone was introduced as a 66th minute substitute in Stoke City's 2-0 defeat at Millwall.

League One

Conor Hourihane was the hero for Derby County as they opened their league account with a 1-0 win at home to Oxford United. Jason Knight and James Collins also featured in the Rams side in front of a packed Pride Park.

Paudie O'Connor and Anthony Scully featured in the Lincoln side that drew 1-1 with Exeter City.

Warren O'Hora started in MK Dons' opening day 1-0 defeat at Cambridge United with former St Pat's winger Darragh Burns being introduced in the 80th minute.

Former Bohemians striker Promise Omochere made his League One debut for Fleetwood Town at Port Vale and he helped set up Daniel Batty for the opening goal on six minutes. However, Fleetwood ended up on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat.

Daryl Horgan started for Wycome in their 3-0 home win over Burton Albion.

League Two

Paddy Madden made his return to the English Football League but his goal was not enough to complete a comeback for Stockport County, who found themselves trailing 3-0 by half-time to Barrow. Madden grabbed Stockport's second but fell just short in a 3-2 defeat.