Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko joins AC Milan on season-loan loan

Serie A club Milan have confirmed the deal for Bakayoko, who joined Chelsea from Monaco last summer for a reported £40million, could be turned into a permanent move.

“Tiemoue Bakayoko has moved to AC Milan on a season-long loan,” Chelsea said in a statement.

“The French midfielder made 43 appearances for the Blues last season after joining from Monaco. He scored three goals and helped us win the FA Cup final, playing the full 90 minutes as we beat Manchester United at Wembley.

“The 23-year-old now makes the temporary switch to the Serie A side, who are managed by Gennaro Gattuso and are competing in the Europa League this season.”

Chelsea, who appointed Maurizio Sarri as Antonio Conte’s replacement in July, have signed midfielders Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic this summer from Napoli and Real Madrid respectively.

Milan added on their official website: “The 23-year-old joins the club on a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent.”

Official Statement: Tiémoué Bakayoko joins AC Milan ⬇https://t.co/FguKEBXq8M — AC Milan (@acmilan) August 14, 2018

Milan said Bakayoko will be officially presented to the media on Friday.

Bakayoko progressed through Rennes’ academy and, less than a year after making his Ligue 1 debut for the club, was signed by Monaco for a reported £7m in July 2014.

