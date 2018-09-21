Chelsea’s flight delay leaves short Premier League turnaround

Chelsea ’s preparations for Sunday’s Premier League clash at West Ham have been disrupted after the Blues were forced to delay their return from Greece.

Chelsea’s preparations for Sunday’s Premier League clash at West Ham have been disrupted after the Blues were forced to delay their return from Greece.

Maurizio Sarri’s side had planned to fly out straight after Thursday’s 1-0 win at PAOK.

But adverse weather conditions in the UK saw Chelsea postpone their return flight until Friday morning, Press Association Sport understands. They were scheduled to land late on Friday afternoon.

Chelsea have five wins from five Premier League games ahead of the derby at the London Stadium.

Eden Hazard, right, and David Luiz, missed the trip to Greece (John Walton/PA Images)

Head coach Sarri hinted at his frustration over the proximity of Sunday’s fixture – and that was before the flight delay emerged.

“We have to play again in 63 hours, on Sunday morning,” Sarri said after the game in Thessaloniki.

Eden Hazard and David Luiz were rested for the trip and so were unaffected by the flight delay.

Sarri made five changes for the Europa League Group L win, rotating his options ahead of a busy period.

Good start in the @EuropaLeague . Everything’s ok despite the incident at the end of the game. Come on Blues!! 💪🏻🔵 / Buen comienzo en la Europa League. Pequeño susto al final, pero todo ok #CFC #UEL #PAOKvCFC @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/h4LqksFWgJ — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) September 20, 2018

Chelsea play at Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and host the Reds in the Premier League in September 29.

Pedro could be rested for the West Ham game after he suffered a shoulder injury in stoppage time in Thessaloniki.

However, the Spain winger tweeted to say “everything’s ok despite the incident at the end of the game”.

Press Association