Chelsea working to identify fan responsible for sectarian abuse of John McGinn

Chelsea have pledged to take the “strongest possible action” after a video circulated on social media of a spectator allegedly using “abusive language of a sectarian nature” towards Aston Villa’s John McGinn.

The Blues have launched an investigation into abuse appearing to be directed at Scotland midfielder McGinn, during the Blues’ 3-0 Premier League win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The London club have appealed for help in identifying the alleged culprit from Saturday’s match, which the hosts won thanks to two goals from Romelu Lukaku and one from Mateo Kovacic.

Club statement. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 13, 2021

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing an individual using abusive language of a sectarian nature in the crowd at Stamford Bridge on Saturday,” a Chelsea statement read.

“Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable and we condemn the language used.

“The club is working to identify the person involved and will take the strongest possible action against them.

“Any supporter who was present in that area of the ground and has information that can assist the club’s investigation should contact the club via our discrimination reporting line, 0207 3863355.”

Aston Villa are grateful to our friends at Chelsea FC for their swift and decisive action in both condemning the bigotry aimed at John McGinn at Stamford Bridge and in launching an investigation to identify the culprit. https://t.co/LElpCeQHRe — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 13, 2021

Villa thanked Chelsea for acting on the incident in a statement of their own.

“Aston Villa are grateful to our friends at Chelsea FC for their swift and decisive action in both condemning the bigotry aimed at John McGinn at Stamford Bridge and in launching an investigation to identify the culprit,” the midlands club’s statement read.

“Aston Villa will fully support that investigation. Both clubs have zero tolerance for the scourge of discrimination in any form when it occurs in our stadia.”