Chelsea v West Ham – Story of the match

The Mexican striker had only been on the field for three minutes when he swept home the equaliser to cancel out Cesar Azpilicueta’s first-half opener.

Under-fire goalkeeper Joe Hart, whose England World Cup spot is in jeopardy following his struggles this season, then kept Chelsea at bay with some fine saves as West Ham held on grimly for another point to put towards their survival bid.

Tweet of the match

Stamford Bridge paid tribute to Ray Wilkins, our former captain and assistant coach, once again in the eighth minute of the game, with a round of applause ringing around the stadium. RIP, Ray. pic.twitter.com/oFRH7tpyzL — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 8, 2018

Star man

So close! Alonso swivels and goes for goal from long range but Hart makes a brilliant save to deny the Spaniard.



1-1 [79'] #CHEWHU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 8, 2018

Joe Hart’s place on the plane to Russia may be in doubt but performances like this will be a timely reminder to Gareth Southgate of his pedigree. Hart made three brilliant saves to keep Chelsea at bay, none better than his flying stop from Marcos Alonso’s wicked drive.