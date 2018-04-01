Chelsea v Tottenham – Story of the match

England star Alli’s goals and Christian Eriksen’s stunning long-range strike handed Spurs the 3-1 win – and an eight-point Premier League advantage over their fierce London rivals with just seven matches to play.

Chelsea’s first home defeat to Tottenham in 31 matches in all competitions also turned the focus towards the future of manager Antonio Conte.

Tweet of the match Brilliant goal from Eriksen levels things on the stroke of halftime, and Spurs could possibly win at Stamford Bridge for the first time since some big-eared goal-hanger scored the winner around 300 years ago. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 1, 2018

Star man

62 - @dele_official latches on to a wonderful pass from @ericdier and keeps his cool to finish in front of the travelling fans!



🔵 #CFC 1-2 #THFC ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/b5w0s9tsnb — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 1, 2018

Subject to recent criticism, especially after his omission from England’s starting XI in their recent friendlies, Alli silenced the doubters with two goals on his 100th Premier League appearance, his first with a brilliant touch and first-time finish.