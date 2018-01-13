Chelsea v Leicester - story of the match

Chelsea endured a third successive goalless draw in an enthralling encounter against excellent 10-man Leicester.

Antonio Conte had been wary of the Foxes and his concern proved well founded as the movement and energy of Riyad Mahrez, Jamie Vardy and Shinji Okazaki troubled Chelsea.

Ben Chilwell was sent off for two bookable offences in quick succession, but still Chelsea, who had won their previous seven home games in the league, could not break the Foxes down. Tweet of the match

"Leicester battered Chelsea 0-0 in the first half. They had 12 shots, the most any team have had in the first 45 mins in a PL game at Stamford Bridge for 15 years. Fear the worst" - former Foxes striker turned TV presenter Gary Lineker on Leicester's positive early showing. Star Man - Riyad Mahrez

The Leicester winger was the sole man on the field who looked like breaking the stalemate, pressing and probing throughout the contest. Moment of the match

Mahrez threw himself over Andreas Christensen's leg in the Chelsea box, only for referee Michael Jones to dismiss Leicester's penalty claims. The Algeria forward curiously avoided a yellow card, despite the officials obviously deeming his fall to be a dive. Stat of the day

Chelsea slipped to a third-straight goalless draw in seven days.

Ratings

Chelsea: Thibaut Courtois 6/10, Cesar Azpilicueta 6, Gary Cahill 5, Antonio Rudiger 5, Victor Moses 6, Cesc Fabregas 6, N'Golo Kante 6, Tiemoue Bakayoko 5, Marcos Alonso 6, Eden Hazard 6, Alvaro Morata 6. Substitutes: Andreas Christensen (for Cahill, 33) 6, Pedro (for Fabregas, 58) 5, Willian (for Hazard, 58) 6. Leicester: Kasper Schmeichel 6, Daniel Amartey 6, Aleksandar Dragovic 6, Harry Maguire 7, Ben Chilwell 5, Riyad Mahrez 7, Wilfred Ndidi 6, Matty James 6, Marc Albrighton 6, Shinji Okazaki 6, Jamie Vardy 6. Substitutes: Christian Fuchs (for Okazaki, 72) 6, Demarai Gray (for Vardy, 81) 6, Vicente Iborra (for James, 89) 6. Who's up next?

Chelsea v Norwich, FA Cup, Wednesday, January 17.

Leicester v Fleetwod, FA Cup, Tuesday, January 16.

