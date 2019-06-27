Chelsea to face Bohemians and St Patrick's Athletic in July friendlies

CHELSEA'S new manager, likely to be Frank Lampard, will get his first chance to oversee his players in Dublin next month as the Europa League winners have agreed to play pre-season friendly games against Bohemians and St Patrick's Athletic.

CHELSEA'S new manager, likely to be Frank Lampard, will get his first chance to oversee his players in Dublin next month as the Europa League winners have agreed to play pre-season friendly games against Bohemians and St Patrick's Athletic.

The London club will take on Bohs at Dalymount Park on Wednesday July 10th, and then face St Pat's on Saturday 13 July at Richmond Park.

Chelsea are playing those games as they will be based in Carton House for the first part of their pre-season programme.

The Premier League side, currently without a manager, were in Dublin last summer, as they faced Arsenal at Lansdowne Road but they have agreed to play the two SSE Airtricity League sides this summer, Chelsea promising to bring a full-strength squad to the city for the Bohs and St Pat's games.

Frank Lampard remains on course to replace Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea boss (Adam Davy/PA)

After the Ireland tip, Chelsea head to Japan where they play J League champions Kawasaki in Yokohama on July 19 and Barcelona on July 23.

Tickets for both games are on sale now via www.bohemiansfc.com and www.stpatsfc.com and will cost €30 for adults and €15 for children Under-13 (Bohemians) and Under-12 (St Pat's).

Online Editors