Chelsea tight-lipped after reports link Romelu Lukaku with return to London

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku appears to be on the verge of returning to Stamford Bridge (PA Wire via Belga)

Chelsea are edging closer to securing a club-record £97.5million deal to bring striker Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan, according to reports.

Last week speculation emerged in Italy that the Belgium international had told Inter to accept a bid from Chelsea.

On Saturday afternoon, further reports suggested the Blues were now looking to push through terms for the 28-year-old to return, having previously been at the club between 2011 and 2014.

Chelsea did not comment on the latest speculation when contacted by the PA news agency.

Lukaku also spent two seasons out on loan during his time at Chelsea, before eventually making a permanent move to Everton during the summer of 2014.

The Belgian frontman went on to join Manchester United in July 2017, becoming the second most expensive player in British football history, but then moved to Inter in a £74m deal ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Lukaku scored 47 goals across 72 Serie A appearances, helping fire Inter to the Serie A title last season.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was quizzed about the reports following his side’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, but the German did not get drawn into the speculation.

“I will not talk about players who don’t play in my squad,” Tuchel said.

“He (Lukaku) is a fantastic player, but a player from Inter and with all due respect I will not talk about him.

“Not everybody, but I can imagine a lot of players want to come and join (Chelsea) but we don’t comment on that.”