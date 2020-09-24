Chelsea sign goalkeeper Edouard Mendy on five-year deal

| 7.7°C Dublin
Chelsea have signed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from French club Rennes on a five-year contract.
Senegal international Mendy will provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has struggled for form and confidence at Stamford Bridge.
The 28-year-old told the Blues’ website: “I am so excited to be joining Chelsea. It’s a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with (manager) Frank Lampard and all of his coaching staff.
Itâs official! Edouard Mendy is a Blue! âï¸🔵#WelcomeMendy— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 24, 2020
“I look forward to meeting my team-mates and can’t wait to get started.”
PA Media