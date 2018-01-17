Video assistant referee controversy erupted as Chelsea beat Norwich on penalties in their FA Cup third-round replay.

Video assistant referee controversy erupted as Chelsea beat Norwich on penalties in their FA Cup third-round replay.

Chelsea see off Norwich in FA Cup after VAR controversy, two red cards and a penalty shootout

In extra-time at Stamford Bridge, and with the teams tied at 1-1, Blues winger Willian appeared to be tripped in the box by City defender Timm Klose.

Referee Graham Scott booked the Brazilian for diving but replays showed there was clearly contact - yet no penalty was awarded. Alan Shearer branded the VAR system "a shambles" while his fellow BBC pundits agreed it should have been a spot-kick.

Phil Neville said: "Why have it (VAR) if he hasn't referred it? Use it Graham Scott, to get decisions like that right. If you don't use it, get rid of it." Jermaine Jenas added: "That's a definite penalty. There's definitely contact."

Chelsea's frustration boiled over in the second period of extra time with Pedro and Alvaro Morata sent off, both after being booked for diving. After a goalless first half, in which both sides rattled the crossbar, Michy Batshuayi marked his 50th Chelsea appearance with his first goal since October.

Nine minutes after the break Kenedy sent in a low cross from the right and the Belgian striker arrived at the near post to smash the ball into the roof of the net. But deep into stoppage time Klose whipped in a cross and Jamal Lewis cushioned a fine header into the back of the net.

Extra time could not separate the sides but Eden Hazard hit the winning spot-kick as Chelsea won the shoot-out 5-3 to book a visit from Newcastle in the next round.

Sky Bet League One leaders Wigan stunned top-flight Bournemouth with a thumping 3-0 win.

The Latics secured a fourth-round home tie against West Ham thanks to goals from Sam Morsy, Dan Burn and Callum Elder. Both sides made changes for the replay but Bournemouth's fans were left unimpressed by their team's efforts. Morsy tucked in a rebound from 12 yards to give the hosts the lead at half-time, and Burn and Elder struck within three second-half minutes to complete the Cherries' humiliation.

Jordan Ayew scored a goal reminiscent of Ricky Villa for Tottenham in the 1981 final replay as Swansea beat Wolves 2-1.

Ayew burst into the area, cutting one way and the other as he evaded six challenges before slotting past keeper Will Norris. Diogo Jota equalised for Championship leaders Wolves but three minutes later Wilfried Bony won it for the Swans, who head to Notts County in round four.

Online Editors