Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman joins Schalke on 18-month loan

Sturridge in Baggies loan as Klopp hits out at BT

Chris Bascombe Daniel Sturridge is heading to West Bromwich Albion in a £3.8 million (€4.3m) loan deal after the Liverpool striker snubbed Newcastle United at the last minute. Sturridge was considering a move to the North-East, only for Alan Pardew to convince the England striker to return where he was raised in the Midlands.