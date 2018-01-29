Sport Soccer

Tuesday 30 January 2018

Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman joins Schalke on 18-month loan

Rahman joined Chelsea from Augsburg in 2015.

By James Cann

Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman has joined Bundesliga title hopefuls Schalke on loan until the end of next season.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian, who was on loan at Schalke for several months of the 2016-17 campaign, has only made 23 appearances for Chelsea since arriving in west London from Augsburg in 2015.

A statement published on Chelsea’s official website announced the 18-month loan deal for Rahman and also said Brazilian forward Nathan had moved to Belenenses in Portugal on loan until the summer.

