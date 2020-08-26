Chelsea land Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell

Chelsea have announced the signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester on a five-year deal.

The England left-back’s capture for an undisclosed fee is Blues manager Frank Lampard’s third major signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner from Ajax and RB Leipzig respectively.

“English left-back Ben Chilwell has today joined the Blues from Premier League side Leicester City on a 5-year deal,” Chelsea said in a brief statement on their website.

PA Media