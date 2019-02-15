Sport Soccer

Chelsea charged with throwing objects and pitch invasion at Malmo

A pitch invader is apprehended by security as Chelsea's Eden Hazard looks on after the match. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Chelsea and Malmo have been charged by UEFA following supporter unrest during their Europa League match in Sweden on Thursday.

Chelsea have been charged over field invasions by their supporters, and Malmo for setting off fireworks.

Both clubs have been charged with the throwing of objects by their fans during the last 32 tie, which Chelsea won 2-1.

In addition, Valencia's Geoffrey Kondogbia has been charged with receiving a yellow card on purpose during his side's Europa League game at Celtic.

All the cases will be dealt with by UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on February 21.

Chelsea are already facing an investigation into alleged anti-Semitic chanting during their match against MOL Vidi in Hungary two months ago.

