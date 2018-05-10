Chelsea charged after referee confrontation at half-time against Huddersfield

Chelsea have been charged by the Football Association after players and coaches surrounded referee Lee Mason at half-time during Wednesday night’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Huddersfield.

The Blues were angered when Mason awarded the hosts a corner but then blew for half-time before it was taken by Willian. The official had adjudged the required stoppage time had elapsed.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta, midfielder Cesc Fabregas and defender Antonio Rudiger led the protests. Rudiger had to be dragged away by assistant coach Carlo Cudicini, who also addressed Mason. The FA said in a statement: “Chelsea have been charged with failing to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

“The incident occurred at half-time of yesterday’s game against Huddersfield Town. Chelsea have until 6pm on Tuesday (May 15, 2018) to respond to the charge.” The Blues were frustrated by time-wasting and gamesmanship from Town throughout the game, the result of which hit their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Chelsea are fifth, two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, ahead of Sunday’s final game of the Premier League season. Antonio Conte’s side must win at Newcastle and hope Brighton win at Anfield, as a draw for Liverpool would see the Reds claim fourth due to their superior goal difference.

Press Association