Chelsea are reported to have signed Benfica's Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Benfica to sign Argentina World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez for a British record £105million, according to Sky Sports on Tuesday.

With the clock ticking on the transfer window, the clubs have been in negotiation about the structure of payments to meet the release fee in the player's contract.

The fee would eclipse the £100million Manchester City paid Aston Villa for England midfielder Jack Grealish in 2021.