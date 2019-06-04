Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri admits to missing Italy as Juventus link strengthens

Maurizio Sarri admitted he misses Italy amid growing reports he is hoping to leave Chelsea to become Juventus boss.

In an interview with the Italian edition of Vanity Fair magazine, the Blues boss revealed his longing to return home in comments that will strengthen speculation that he is to join the Serie A champions.

Sarri secured Champions League qualification by finishing third in the Premier League and then won the Europa League, yet it has been a difficult debut season that has seen his methods criticised.

Juventus are looking for a successor to Massimiliano Allegri and it has been claimed that Sarri held talks with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia on Friday during which he said he wanted to return to Italy.

“For us Italians the call of home is strong,” Sarri told Vanity Fair.

“I feel that something is missing. It has been a heavy year. I begin to feel the weight of distant friends and elderly parents I rarely see.

Maurizio Sarri has enjoyed a fine debut season at Chelsea (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“But at my age, I only make professional choices. I won’t be able to work for 20 years. It’s hard work, the bench.

“When I return home to Tuscany I feel like a stranger. I have slept 30 nights there in the last few years.”

A move to Juventus would upset Napoli fans after the 60-year-old spent a successful three-season spell at the club until being lured away by Chelsea.

“The Neapolitans know the love I feel for them. I chose to move abroad last year and not to go on an Italian team,” Sarri said.

“The relationship will not change. Loyalty is giving 110 per cent when you are there. What does it mean to be faithful?

“And if one day the company sends you away? What are you to do – stay true to a wife you divorced from?”

Press Association