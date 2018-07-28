Chelsea beat Inter Milan on penalties in Nice
Cesar Azpilicueta scored the winning spot-kick for the Blues.
Chelsea opened their International Champions Cup campaign with a penalty shoot-out victory over Inter Milan in Nice.
The sides were tied at 1-1 after 90 minutes and Willy Caballero proved the hero for Maurizio Sarri’s men in the shoot-out, saving Milan Skriniar’s fourth penalty for Inter.
That gave Cesar Azpilicueta the opportunity to win it for Chelsea, with the Blues boasting a perfect record from the spot.
Pedro gave Chelsea the lead on his 31st birthday in the eighth minute, following up after Alvaro Morata saw his shot saved, but a slow start to the second half from Chelsea allowed Inter to equalise in the 49th minute through Roberto Gagliardini.
The Blues twice went close to winning it in normal time through Jorginho and Tammy Abraham while Caballero, who might have done better with Gagliardini’s goal, produced a fine save to deny Lautaro Martinez.
The only real concern for Sarri after an encouraging workout was a late knock picked up by defender Andreas Christensen. Chelsea now move on to Dublin, where they will face Arsenal on Wednesday.
