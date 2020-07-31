| 20°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Chelsea are on right path and Cup win tomorrow can move them to next level

Richard Dunne

Lampard and Chelsea could crown a very good season by winning the FA Cup tomorrow Expand

Close

Lampard and Chelsea could crown a very good season by winning the FA Cup tomorrow

Lampard and Chelsea could crown a very good season by winning the FA Cup tomorrow

Pool via REUTERS

Lampard and Chelsea could crown a very good season by winning the FA Cup tomorrow

I have enjoyed watching Chelsea this season, and it's a long time since I was able to say that. Even when they were winning leagues and doing well under Jose Mourinho or other managers, I never really liked watching them play.

When they won leagues, it was great to be a Chelsea supporter but not for anyone else. As a neutral, you wouldn't say 'I'd really like to see Chelsea this week'. They were never easy on the eye.

But under Frank Lampard this season they are exciting. They have done really well, played well, they have a generation of players which is younger than they've ever had before, they are an attacking side who play with more freedom than you'd expect from Chelsea.

Related Content