Chelsea agree fee for Arsenal target Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea have agreed a fee with Shakhtar Donetsk for winger Mykhailo Mudryk after sending representatives to Turkey to seal the transfer.

The Blues have moved fast for the 22-year-old Ukraine international after Arsenal were believed to be close to completing his signing.

The PA news agency understands that Chelsea have now made their move, with a delegation visiting Turkey, where the Ukrainian club are training ahead of the new season, to steal a march on their London rivals.

Mykhailo Mudryk in action for Ukraine against Scotland (Steve Welsh/PA).

Mykhailo Mudryk in action for Ukraine against Scotland (Steve Welsh/PA).

And Mudryk is now reportedly ready to sign a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

While both clubs are believed to have offered a similar amount, Chelsea have structured a deal which would see Shakhtar receive more money up front, with more favourable add-ons than those being negotiated with Arsenal.

Those add-ons include Champions League participation, the number of matches played and winning the Premier League.

Mudryk, who has played just 65 club games across his career to date, was named Shakhtar’s player of the year on Saturday.

Chelsea's Joao Felix was sent off on his debut (Andrew Matthews/PA).

Chelsea's Joao Felix was sent off on his debut (Andrew Matthews/PA).

He has posted several Instagram messages seemingly suggesting he is keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium, but now Chelsea have moved firmly into pole position to land the promising forward.

Blues owner Todd Boehly has already sanctioned moves for Benoit Badiashile, David Fofana and Andrey Santos in the January window, while adding the loan signing of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

Felix was sent off in Thursday’s 3-1 loss at neighbours Fulham, a result which leaves Chelsea 19 points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal.