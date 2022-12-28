Chelsea agree deal to sign striker David Datro Fofana from Molde

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign striker David Datro Fofana from Norwegian side Molde.

The Ivory Coast international, who celebrated his 20th birthday last week, will officially join the Blues on New Year’s Day.

Fofana has scored four goals across 10 appearances in all competitions so far this season for one of Erling Haaland’s former clubs.

A Chelsea statement read: “Chelsea FC has reached a pre-agreement with Molde FK for the transfer of David Datro Fofana.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“The 20-year-old striker will join the Blues on January 1 2023. We look forward to welcoming David to the club.”

Fofana, who has reportedly signed a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge, was integral to Molde securing the Eliteserien title last season, finishing with 15 goals and five assists in that competition and 21 across all tournaments.

He will offer Chelsea a fresh attacking option following the news that Armando Broja will miss the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

A statement from the Norwegian top-flight club revealed Fofana was looking forward to following in the footsteps of his Chelsea idol.

Expand Close Fofana could help fill the gap left by the injured Armando Broja (Mike Egerton/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fofana could help fill the gap left by the injured Armando Broja (Mike Egerton/PA)

It read: “The Ivorian forward has wreaked havoc, both in Norway and on the international stage! Now David Datro Fofana is ready for a new adventure in England and the Premier League.

“Fofana has previously revealed that he wanted to follow in the footsteps of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, and that the Premier League was his big dream. Now the dream is coming true for the youngster.”