Chasing pack simply need to find better billionaires

Manchester United and Liverpool are going to need bigger, better billionaires to close the gap between themselves and Manchester City.

City’s stroll to a fourth successive Carabao Cup final win exposed the contradiction behind all the populist chatter of the past week. Despite all the passionate condemnations of corporate greed, the only way anyone will prevent a decade of domination by Pep Guardiola’s team is by spending an awful lot of money.

That’s why, before last week. Gary Neville’s main criticism of Ed Woodward and the Glazers was that they hadn’t bought Ole Gunnar Solskjaer another three or four players to go along with what was already the highest-paid squad in Premier League history.

The 50 plus 1 rule whereby all Bundesliga clubs must be majority owned by the fans has been getting plenty of airtime over the past week. A system like that would be a godsend for a majority of Premier League outfits.

But this noble aspiration will never see the light of day because it goes against the interests of the bigger clubs and their supporters. Why would a fan of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool or Chelsea want to change a system where their pre-eminence is guaranteed by an ability to attract the very rich individuals whose money keeps them top of the heap?

Fans of United or Liverpool might like to see the back of the Glazers and the Fenway Group, but not if it leaves the clubs with less to spend on blockbuster transfers. Their ideal is not a democratic revolution but the replacement of the current group of very rich men by a group of even richer men. How else can they keep up with City?

The Premier League champions elect got a very easy ride at Wembley yesterday. And they got an even easier ride in the media all week when most of the focus was on the detrimental effect of American sporting attitudes apparently imported to England by US plutocrats..

Yesterday Sky singled out Daniel Levy of Spurs as particularly villainous in his determination to join the abortive European Soccer League, “because he’s an Englishman”. Meanwhile the Daily Mail were describing City’s head man Sheikh Mansour as the saviour of English football because his club was the first to get cold feet about jumping ship.

The great thing about the United Arab Emirates regime figures who bankroll City, we’ve been told, is that their extraordinary wealth means they’re not in football for the money but for reputational purposes. You’d almost be excused for believing that what the Premier League needs is less big businessmen and more dictators.

Jeremiads against the corrosive nature of greed ring a bit hollow coming from fans of the Big Six. When this season ends Erling Haaland will come on the market and probably Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane too.

Only the very richest clubs will be able to compete for the signatures of those players. The supporters of the teams who pay the astronomical prices required to land them will be in seventh heaven. The fans of the big clubs who come up empty handed will launch into recriminations about the apparent tight-fistedness of owners who failed to “break the bank.”

That’s the nature of big-time football in the 21st century. Do Liverpool fans really want to own 51 per cent of their club if it means they can’t fork out the kind of fee which brought Virgil van Dijk to Anfield and have to watch the Manchester clubs pull away from them?

Nobody epitomises the role played by big money like City. Should their rivals lose their current sugar daddies without finding richer replacements City would rule the Premier League like Bayern Munich rule the Bundesliga. Sheikh Mansour and his cohorts are going nowhere.

Their next stop is the first leg of a Champions League semi-final showdown against Paris St. Germain on Wednesday. PSG are also an effective sporting arm of a Middle Eastern government, Qatar which is an even keener sports washer than the UAE.

The Saudi Arabia backed takeover attempt at Newcastle United has been rebuffed for now but legal action against the Premier League’s refusal continues. It’s only a matter of time before the Saudis get the green light from one of the major European leagues.

This may be the future of club ownership with most supporters swallowing any reservations about the human rights records of the regimes involved. Hasn’t that already happened in Manchester and Paris?

That a week which began with talk about the need to limit the power of money in football ended with a trophy being lifted by the club who embody that power sums up the unlikeliness of any real financial paradigm shift within the game.

Manchester City’s owners will hardly be phased by the current predictions of people’s uprisings and new democratic eras. They heard the same kind of excitable talk during the Arab Spring. When the dust settled on that one the Abu Dhabi regime was stronger than ever. These guys play a long game.

Football’s clock will not be turned back to some more innocent age. The future is Manchester City shaped. Who wouldn’t fancy that kind of money being pumped into their own club?

When it comes to top level football ladies and gentlemen greed, for lack of a better word, is good. Greed is right. Greed works.

Four Carabao Cups and, let’s face it, three Premier League titles in four years prove that it does.