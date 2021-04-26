| 0.8°C Dublin

Chasing pack simply need to find better billionaires

Eamonn Sweeney

No sign of stopping City juggernaut and money – not dreams – is all that will close the gap

Manchester City's Fernandinho lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley yesterday. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire Expand
Manchester United and Liverpool are going to need bigger, better billionaires to close the gap between themselves and Manchester City.

City’s stroll to a fourth successive Carabao Cup final win exposed the contradiction behind all the populist chatter of the past week. Despite all the passionate condemnations of corporate greed, the only way anyone will prevent a decade of domination by Pep Guardiola’s team is by spending an awful lot of money.

