The big vote was always likely to pass after changes to the terms and conditions, but a virtual EGM was never going to be easy for the FAI.

Throughout lockdown, a good number of people have sat through conference calls where the participants have struggled to notice that their camera was switched on.

And there was a bit of that last night with a section of the online attendance treated to the sight of a delegate fixing up their false teeth.

For the new FAI board, approval of the contentious Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which paves the way for the restoration of state funding, is a significant step.

They still face questions, however, over whether they are the real deal.

Roy Barrett's attempts to hail it as a positive day were taken over by questions about his relationship with Bank of Ireland chief Patrick Kennedy who had recommended the current FAI chair to Amrop - a thorny topic seeing as the new man was thrust into talks that had implications for the bank and the FAI.

He was at pains to stress that it shouldn't be the story of the day, but it inevitably ended up going that way.

It had become apparent beforehand that the doomsday scenario of a 'no' vote to vital rule changes linked to Government funding was never going to materialise.

With public money in the equation, the general public would have been perplexed by that given that this is effectively sanctioning a bailout albeit through the form of righting some previous wrongs in terms of the level of funding afforded to the game.

€5.8m per annum pales in comparison to how the horse racing and greyhound industry, for example, fare through avenues open to them.

That said, the FAI have hardly held themselves up as a paragon of virtue and it's natural there would be some unease at headlines trumpeting close to €35m in assistance for a body that almost put itself out of existence by leaving a sport of the many in the hands of a few. Indeed, both Barrett and president Gerry McAnaney indirectly referred to that in the course of a tense press conference dominated by the Kennedy issue.

The new FAI administration has attempted to present itself as a more transparent operation, yet they are struggling to get there.

Barrett clearly has the connections to get things done, without seeking the glory for it unlike previous FAI powerbrokers, yet that doesn't excuse him from questions about the manner of his arrival.

He told the meeting of a discussion with Kennedy but insisted there was nothing abnormal about it and he was surprised by the fuss.

FAI interim CEO Gary Owens last night told 'Off The Ball' that he could see why he was being asked about a conflict of interest but - like Barrett - insisted there was nothing untoward about it. He admitted that it might have been better if it had come up earlier.

"The position of the Association is still fragile and we need to move on," said Owens.

However, this is a matter of importance and it's only appropriate that a supposed new era of governance should be accompanied by the seeking of accountability. That is how you attempt to regain confidence.

Certainly, it's a bigger issue than the gripes of former John Delaney era board members who are upset that they have been pushed outside the tent despite tweaks to the MoU that allow Council members with ten years' service to stay on a further two years in a new General Assembly structure.

The Government were willing to bend on that, yet a clause that remained is that ex-board members cannot go forward for the new committees that have been introduced to replace the committees that were proposed in last year's governance reforms.

Vocal

John Earley, the main man in the Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland (SFAI), is affected by this and was vocal on the subject. He wanted to know if former board members had been found guilty of a crime.

The grievance didn't appear to gather significant momentum considering that a number of other long-serving administrators can now hang on.

Indeed, while lengthy missives sent around had centred around a loss of sovereignty on account of changes to the board structure, the FAI appear to have fended off opposition to this by switching the casting vote to the president.

That's surprisingly straightforward really, which fuels the suspicion that - for certain detractors at least - the ten-year rule was the deal-breaker. Information meetings in the build-up had hinted as much.

In many respects, that has quickly become old news and Barrett's recent past took over. There is a road to travel before all eyes are fully trained on the future.