Changes get go-ahead but FAI face fight to move on

Daniel McDonnell

Talking Point

Question time: FAI independent chairperson Roy Barrett answers media questions after the EGM in Abbotstown last night. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

The big vote was always likely to pass after changes to the terms and conditions, but a virtual EGM was never going to be easy for the FAI.

Throughout lockdown, a good number of people have sat through conference calls where the participants have struggled to notice that their camera was switched on.

And there was a bit of that last night with a section of the online attendance treated to the sight of a delegate fixing up their false teeth.