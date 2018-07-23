Sport Soccer

Chancel Mbemba leaves Newcastle for Porto

Mbemba has made a permanent switch to the Primeira Liga outfit after three years at St James’ Park.

Chancel Mbemba moves on after three years at St James’ Park (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba has signed for Portuguese champions Porto on a four-year contract.

The 23-year-old DR Congo international has made a permanent switch to the Primeira Liga outfit after three years at St James’ Park and moves for an undisclosed fee.

He told his new club’s official website: “I’m going to do my best in this jersey. It’s a great happiness for me.

“Everyone knows FC Porto, a great club.

“I remember being in Africa and seeing FC Porto win the Champions League and I remember the great players that have come here. I’m very happy to sign for FC Porto.”

Mbemba moved to the north-east from Belgian club Anderlecht in the summer of 2015 on a five-year deal.

During his time at Newcastle, Mbemba made 59 appearances and scored one goal – which was in a memorable final match of the 2016-17 season in which the Magpies secured the Championship title with a 3-0 victory over Barnsley.

Mbemba is set to see some familiar faces when Porto take on Newcastle in a pre-season friendly this coming Saturday in Portugal.

His deal takes him to June 30, 2022.

