Championship round-up: Hogan and Robinson on target in mixed night for Irish

Irish strikers Callum Robinson and Scott Hogan were on target for their clubs in Championship action on Tuesday night with differing results.
Robinson scored in Cardiff City's 3-2 defeat at home to Hull City.
Hogan, meanwhile, gave Birmingham the lead against Swansea but the Blues conceded twice after that before Troy Deeney rescued a point in the 89th minute.
Michael Obafemi featured as an 85th minute substitute for the Swans.
Darragh Lenihan figured in Middlesbrough's 3-0 victory at Blackpool with the Teeside club improving under new manager Michael Carrick.
James McClean and Will Keane figured in struggling Wigan's 2-0 defeat at Coventry City.
At Bramall Lane, Chiedozie Ogbene's Rotherham enjoyed a 1-0 win over Sheffield United, who had John Egan and Enda Stevens in their starting line-up.
Jeff Hendrick, meanwhile, was in the Reading side that went down 2-0 to Watford.