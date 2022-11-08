Championship round-up: Hogan and Robinson on target in mixed night for Irish

Republic of Ireland striker Scott Hogan was on target for Birmingham City (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Irish strikers Callum Robinson and Scott Hogan were on target for their clubs in Championship action on Tuesday night with differing results.

Robinson scored in Cardiff City's 3-2 defeat at home to Hull City.

Hogan, meanwhile, gave Birmingham the lead against Swansea but the Blues conceded twice after that before Troy Deeney rescued a point in the 89th minute.

Michael Obafemi featured as an 85th minute substitute for the Swans.

Darragh Lenihan figured in Middlesbrough's 3-0 victory at Blackpool with the Teeside club improving under new manager Michael Carrick.

James McClean and Will Keane figured in struggling Wigan's 2-0 defeat at Coventry City.

At Bramall Lane, Chiedozie Ogbene's Rotherham enjoyed a 1-0 win over Sheffield United, who had John Egan and Enda Stevens in their starting line-up.

Jeff Hendrick, meanwhile, was in the Reading side that went down 2-0 to Watford.