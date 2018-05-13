Champions Manchester City smash Premier League records
A late winner to reach 100 points was a fitting end to City’s astonishing title-winning campaign.
Manchester City rewrote the Premier League record books as they won the title in style.
Here, Press Association Sport looks at the landmarks achieved by Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering side.
Points in a season
Victory over Southampton, thanks to Gabriel Jesus’ injury-time strike, saw City become the first team ever to reach 100 points in a Premier League season. Chelsea’s 95 points in 2004-05 was the previous best.
Goals in a season
The goal was City’s 106th of the campaign, breaking the previous record of 103 set by Chelsea in their 2009-10 title-winning campaign. It is only the fourth three-figure total, with City and Liverpool scoring 102 and 101 respectively in 2013-14, so City are the first club to achieve the feat twice.
Consecutive victories
City’s 18-game winning run from August to December was the longest ever in the English top flight, pre-dating even the Premier League era. Along the way, they amassed a record-equalling 11 successive away wins, a feat previously achieved by Chelsea in 2008.
Earliest title win
City missed out on a new record with derby defeat to Manchester United but matched their neighbours’ previous mark from 2000-01 by winning the league with five games to go.
Winning margin
With a 19-point advantage over United, City outperformed their rivals’ 1999-2000 margin of 18 over Arsenal.
Goal difference
At +79, City beat the goal difference record of +71 set by Chelsea in 2009-10.
Wins in a season
Chelsea’s record of 30 wins set last season only lasted a year as City racked up 32. Their win at Southampton was their 16th on the road, surpassing the Blues’ 2004-05 record of 15.
Manager of the month
Guardiola was named the Premier League’s top boss in September, October, November and December, the first man ever to win four successive manager of the month awards.
