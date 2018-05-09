Champions Manchester City set more Premier League records

Manchester City have won this season’s Premier League title in swaggering style and broke three more records in their 3-1 win against Brighton on Wednesday night.

Manchester City have won this season’s Premier League title in swaggering style and broke three more records in their 3-1 win against Brighton on Wednesday night.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the landmarks already achieved by Pep Guardiola’s side and those still within their sights going into Sunday’s final game at Southampton.

Records already achieved Earliest title win With 🕙 to spare@ManCity have won the @premierleague title with five matches remaining, equalling Manchester Utd's 2000/01 #PL record#Champions pic.twitter.com/kkotPbg7q9 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 15, 2018 City missed out on a new record with defeat to Manchester United but matched their neighbours’ previous mark from 2000-01 by winning the league with five games to go.

Consecutive victories W x 18 pic.twitter.com/Qg1JHCnNiB — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 27, 2017 City’s 18-game winning run from August to December was the longest ever in the English top flight, pre-dating even the Premier League era. Along the way, they amassed a record-equalling 11 successive away wins, a feat previously achieved by Chelsea in 2008.

Manager of the month 🗓🗓🗓🗓



An unprecedented 4️⃣ in a row! for @ManCity boss Pep Guardiola - @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month for December pic.twitter.com/Wjhw91x8G8 — Premier League (@premierleague) January 12, 2018 Guardiola was named the Premier League’s top boss in September, October, November and December, the first man ever to win four successive manager of the month awards.

Points in a season ✅ Most points in a #PL season - 97

✅ Most wins in a #PL season - 31

✅ Most goals in a #PL season - 105



👏 @ManCity 👏 pic.twitter.com/ScN8v3ShQc — Premier League (@premierleague) May 9, 2018 Victory over the Seagulls saw Manchester City break Chelsea’s record of 95 points in a single season set in 2004-05. City are now on 97, meaning the first-ever 100-point haul remains possible with three points at St Mary’s.

Goals in a season

🚨 RECORD BROKEN 🚨



104 goals - the most scored by any team in a single @premierleague campaign. #mancity pic.twitter.com/IH4hVxggdg — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 9, 2018 City have now scored 105 goals, breaking the previous record of 103 set by Chelsea in their 2009-10 title-winning campaign. Only three teams have passed 100, with City and Liverpool scoring 102 and 101 respectively in 2013-14, so City are the first club to achieve the feat twice.

Wins in a season 🚨 RECORDS BROKEN 🚨



31 wins - the most by any team in a single @premierleague season



97 points - the most points won by any team in a single Premier League season



105 goals - the most scored by any team in a single Premier League season



CITY #mancity pic.twitter.com/T3z2k6wGqJ — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 9, 2018 Chelsea’s record of 30 wins set last season only lasted a year as City’s victory over Brighton was their 31st. If they win their remaining game at Southampton they will surpass the Blues’ 2004-05 record of 15 wins on the road. Possible records Winning margin

Manchester United won the 1999-2000 title by a record 18 points with 91 to Arsenal’s 73. Following the win over Brighton, City lead by 20.

Goal difference At +78, City are almost certain to beat the goal difference record of +71 set by Chelsea in that same 2009-10 season. Assists in a season

71. A hat-trick of assists for @LeroySane19 now whose superb cut-back is drilled emphatically into the net by Ferna from just inside the area!



The Champions are hitting ful stride now!



🔵 3-1 🐦 #cityvbhafc #mancity — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 9, 2018 Thierry Henry, for Arsenal in 2002-03, is the only player to reach 20 assists in a Premier League season. While it may be a long shot, Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane – following his hat-trick of assists against the Seagulls – are five adrift with one game remaining. David Silva and Raheem Sterling are also in double figures meaning they are the first team ever with four players at that mark. Fewest draws City have drawn only three games so far, level with Chelsea’s record from both 1997-98 and last season.

Press Association