Zinedine Zidane's stunned reaction sums up Cristiano Ronaldo's ridiculous wonder-goal
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored plenty of memorable goals over the course of his career but tonight's spectacular effort against Juventus is right up with his best.
The Real Madrid star put his side 2-0 ahead in Turin with an outrageous overhead kick that highlighted the 32-year-old's athleticism as well as his impeccable technique.
Ronaldo jumped majestically in the box to connect with Dani Carvajal's cross, leaving goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon with no chance.
The reaction of his manager Zinedine Zidane - no stranger to amazing goals himself - said it all.
Zinedine Zidane's reaction to THAT goal— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 3, 2018
"What have I just seen?!"
Caption it... pic.twitter.com/1OXkMxBs5O
It was Ronaldo's second of the night after he put the visitors in front after just three minutes, poking home Isco's cross from the left.
Marcelo then added a third for Real Madrid to seal a 3-0 victory, in a serious show of strength from Zidane's men.
