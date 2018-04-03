Sport Champions League

Tuesday 3 April 2018

Zinedine Zidane's stunned reaction sums up Cristiano Ronaldo's ridiculous wonder-goal

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's goal.
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored plenty of memorable goals over the course of his career but tonight's spectacular effort against Juventus is right up with his best.

The Real Madrid star put his side 2-0 ahead in Turin with an outrageous overhead kick that highlighted the 32-year-old's athleticism as well as his impeccable technique.

Ronaldo jumped majestically in the box to connect with Dani Carvajal's cross, leaving goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon with no chance.

ronaldo.jpg
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) scores during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg football match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on April 3, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Alberto PIZZOLIALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

The reaction of his manager Zinedine Zidane - no stranger to amazing goals himself - said it all.

It was Ronaldo's second of the night after he put the visitors in front after just three minutes, poking home Isco's cross from the left.

Marcelo then added a third for Real Madrid to seal a 3-0 victory, in a serious show of strength from Zidane's men.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport