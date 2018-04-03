Zinedine Zidane's stunned reaction sums up Cristiano Ronaldo's ridiculous wonder-goal

The Real Madrid star put his side 2-0 ahead in Turin with an outrageous overhead kick that highlighted the 32-year-old's athleticism as well as his impeccable technique.

Ronaldo jumped majestically in the box to connect with Dani Carvajal's cross, leaving goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon with no chance.

Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) scores during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg football match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on April 3, 2018.

The reaction of his manager Zinedine Zidane - no stranger to amazing goals himself - said it all.