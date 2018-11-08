Paul Scholes has criticised Jose Mourinho for being classless after Manchester United's remarkable late comeback victory against Juventus on Wednesday in Turin.

'You need to win with a bit of class sometimes' - Paul Scholes questions Jose Mourinho's ear cupping gesture

Mourinho cupped his hand to his ear in the direction of Juve's supporters after Juan Mata's free-kick and Alex Sandro's own goal secured a thrilling turnaround in the last five minutes of the match.

The United manager had to be escorted off the pitch after his actions incensed Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonnuci, but Mourinho brushed off criticism saying Juventus' supporters had provoked him into the act.

"I didn't offend anyone at the end, I just made a gesture that I wanted to hear them louder," Mourinho said after the game.

"I probably shouldn't have done it, and with a cool head I wouldn't have done it. But with my family insulted, including my Inter family, I reacted like this.

Graeme: "He could've caused a riot."



Mick: "You've stuck the flag in the middle of the pitch in Turkey!"



Different views on Mourinho's celebration 😂😂😂. #VMSport pic.twitter.com/5eX0HrjErD — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 7, 2018

Jose Mourinho taking a dig at the FA during the post match interview 😂pic.twitter.com/PiKm5vIl3b — Manchester United (@MUFCScoop) November 7, 2018

"Before I said that I would not do it, but then I did," he added. "You remember what they did to me, but that sign is not an offence.”

Scholes, however, said the incident needlessly marred what was otherwise one of the best victories of Mourinho's Manchester United reign.

"This is everywhere he goes," Scholes said. "You need to win with a bit of class sometimes, shake the manager's hand. I don't think there's any need for it but that's the way he is."

Mourinho's post-match gesticulations had already garnered headlines in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago at Old Trafford when the United boss raised three fingers towards the travelling Italian supporters in reference to the Treble he won with Inter Milan in 2010.

Independent News Service