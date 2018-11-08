Sport Champions League

Thursday 8 November 2018

'You need to win with a bit of class sometimes' - Paul Scholes questions Jose Mourinho's ear cupping gesture

Jose Mourinho and (inset) Paul Scholes
Jose Mourinho and (inset) Paul Scholes

Tom Kershaw

Paul Scholes has criticised Jose Mourinho for being classless after Manchester United's remarkable late comeback victory against Juventus on Wednesday in Turin.

Mourinho cupped his hand to his ear in the direction of Juve's supporters after Juan Mata's free-kick and Alex Sandro's own goal secured a thrilling turnaround in the last five minutes of the match.

The United manager had to be escorted off the pitch after his actions incensed Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonnuci, but Mourinho brushed off criticism saying Juventus' supporters had provoked him into the act.

"I didn't offend anyone at the end, I just made a gesture that I wanted to hear them louder," Mourinho said after the game.

"I probably shouldn't have done it, and with a cool head I wouldn't have done it. But with my family insulted, including my Inter family, I reacted like this.

"Before I said that I would not do it, but then I did," he added. "You remember what they did to me, but that sign is not an offence.”

Scholes, however, said the incident needlessly marred what was otherwise one of the best victories of Mourinho's Manchester United reign.

Read more here:

"This is everywhere he goes," Scholes said. "You need to win with a bit of class sometimes, shake the manager's hand. I don't think there's any need for it but that's the way he is."

Mourinho's post-match gesticulations had already garnered headlines in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago at Old Trafford when the United boss raised three fingers towards the travelling Italian supporters in reference to the Treble he won with Inter Milan in 2010.

Independent News Service

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport