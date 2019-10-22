'You cannot stop the rumours' - Mauricio Pochettino offers explanation for Spurs slump after Champions League rout

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino handed his players a day off after they burst back into form with a 5-0 demolition of Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min scored twice on a night that saw Spurs pick up only their fourth win of a troubled season, with a smiling Pochettino admitting in an interview with BT Sport that discontent in his dressing room has been a factor in their poor form this season.

"You cannot stop the rumours," he said, as he was asked about reports of rifts in his camp. "You know that periods like this can happen for any team and what is important is to stick together and try to find a way.

"There was a dynamic change after the final of the Champions League. It is difficult to explain, but you have to avoid a drama and it is important to be there and strong in your principles.

"The most important is to show that we are together. If we don't win, it is because we are not performing. Not because some stupid thing happened inside.

"When you win or you lose, always there are things there with 25 or 26 players. Eleven players are always happy, another seven are close and they are happy. The ten that are outside are not happy. This is the world.

"My theory is we started late in our preparation. Always you use pre-season to set principles on the team, but the circumstances around the group meant we started late in our preparations. During the competition, it is so difficult and tough to start because the competition does not wait for you.

"It’s a massive experience for us as a group that has never lived this type of situation before. This type of situation should help us to get stronger.

"Now we have some happy faces in the dressing room and I told the players they have a day off tomorrow, so they are smiling even more now."

Spurs captain Kane believes the win against Red Star was a perfect tonic after a tough few weeks, as he started to look forward to Sunday's game against Liverpool at Anfield.

"That's exactly what we needed to do. We know we have been in tough run of results and it was the perfect way to respond, so hopefully we can build on this.

"We wanted to come out of the blocks, press high, move the ball quick and play the ball forward quickly. When you score early it gives you that momentum to kick on. We were ruthless in front of goal today and we need to do that more often. We are also delighted with the clean sheet. Now we look forward to Liverpool this weekend."

Son also gave his verdict after an impressive personal performance, as he suggested Tottenham's players need to unite to come out of their difficult period.

"We as a team stuck together from the start. We wanted to win. It was an amazing job and amazing performance," said the South Korean international.

"We have got a long way to go, some big away games coming in the Champions League. But we take it step by step, think about Sunday and Liverpool and then think about the Champions League again after that."

